Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 39.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1,020.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $96.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.82. Canadian National Railway Company has a 52 week low of $91.65 and a 52 week high of $121.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day moving average is $99.99.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

