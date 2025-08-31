Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $41,000 Stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,128,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,855,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,598,000 after buying an additional 409,466 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,130,000 after buying an additional 426,929 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,291,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,528,000 after buying an additional 260,218 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,510,000 after buying an additional 43,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

Insider Transactions at Fortune Brands Innovations

In related news, CEO Nicholas I. Fink sold 29,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,758,919.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 180,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,664,100. This trade represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 0.6%

FBIN opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $56.11. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.32.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.950 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.45%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.