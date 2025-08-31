Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 177.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.19. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $42.09.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

