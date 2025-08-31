Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Semtech Corporation $SMTC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Semtech Corporation (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) by 33.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Semtech were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 104,700.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Semtech by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Semtech by 328.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Semtech

In other news, COO Asaf Silberstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $85,960.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 105,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,555,708.08. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lin sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $43,796.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 17,211 shares in the company, valued at $754,530.24. The trade was a 5.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Semtech Stock Down 4.1%

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of SMTC opened at $58.09 on Friday. Semtech Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.04 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.36.

SMTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Semtech from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $43.00 price target on Semtech in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.42.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

