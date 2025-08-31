Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Invests $36,000 in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF $IMTM

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4,503.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $230,000.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA IMTM opened at $46.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.78. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $47.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day moving average is $43.06.
iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
