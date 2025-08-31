Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Invests $40,000 in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

VONE opened at $293.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $295.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.