Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,343,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,404,000 after purchasing an additional 726,986 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,289,000 after purchasing an additional 585,125 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 209.8% in the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 579,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 392,125 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,647,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after purchasing an additional 225,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,487,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.23.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

