Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 67.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $95.11 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.69 and a fifty-two week high of $100.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

