Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 937.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 564.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 591,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,310,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PZZA opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.16 and a 12-month high of $60.75.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $529.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.48 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 81.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on PZZA shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

