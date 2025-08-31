Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Ltd $TECK

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 69.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TECK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 56.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,530,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,970,000 after buying an additional 4,180,623 shares during the period. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $46,478,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,882,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,381,000 after buying an additional 932,058 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1,611.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 751,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,358,000 after buying an additional 707,249 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $22,284,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECK opened at $34.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.87. Teck Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.32 and a 52 week high of $54.13.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.51%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts forecast that Teck Resources Ltd will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0918 per share. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teck Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Desjardins downgraded Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Teck Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

