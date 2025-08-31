Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 1,640 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. $KW

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KW. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 82,949 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 96,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 220,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 55,217 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,572,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,704,000 after purchasing an additional 241,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 31,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Kennedy-Wilson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE KW opened at $8.82 on Friday. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.98 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. Kennedy-Wilson had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 9.11%.The firm had revenue of $135.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.98 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

Kennedy-Wilson Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

