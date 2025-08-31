Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 2,106 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. $HAS

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,106 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 20.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 60.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $82.19.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $980.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.82 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 20th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -68.97%.

In other Hasbro news, CEO Christian P. Cocks sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $2,193,976.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 249,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,719,030.12. This represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roberta K. Thomson sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $79,969.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 51,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,094,332.81. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,359 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,828 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

