Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Sells 35 Shares of Saia, Inc. $SAIA

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Saia by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,831,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $989,452,000 after purchasing an additional 288,746 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 409,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $143,028,000 after acquiring an additional 53,374 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Saia by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 373,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $130,513,000 after acquiring an additional 33,719 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 24,815.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 372,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 371,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Saia by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,632,000 after acquiring an additional 63,861 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Saia to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Saia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $296.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $296.31 and its 200 day moving average is $315.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.99. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.12 and a fifty-two week high of $624.55.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.59 million. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

