Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Takes $32,000 Position in VanEck Merk Gold ETF $OUNZ

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OUNZ. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,655,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,044,000 after buying an additional 886,741 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,096,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,028,000. Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,517,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,608,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,695,000 after buying an additional 54,445 shares during the period.

VanEck Merk Gold ETF Stock Performance

OUNZ opened at $33.27 on Friday. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.13.

About VanEck Merk Gold ETF

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

