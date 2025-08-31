Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in AZZ Inc. $AZZ

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AZZ were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 554.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 251,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after purchasing an additional 213,355 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 882,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 142,215 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the fourth quarter worth about $10,612,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AZZ by 19.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 650,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,353,000 after purchasing an additional 105,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ in the first quarter worth about $8,772,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZZ Stock Down 1.7%

AZZ stock opened at $113.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.30. AZZ Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $117.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

AZZ Increases Dividend

AZZ ( NYSE:AZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $421.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.91 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 16.40%.The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. AZZ has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.750-6.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AZZ Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from AZZ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Ferguson sold 26,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total value of $2,939,298.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,182 shares in the company, valued at $20,305,724.70. The trade was a 12.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kurt L. Russell sold 10,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total value of $1,158,119.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,576.84. This trade represents a 38.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,837 shares of company stock worth $5,195,318 over the last three months. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AZZ shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AZZ from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AZZ from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Zacks Research downgraded AZZ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AZZ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.29.

AZZ Profile

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in North America. It offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries, as well as to fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the transmission and distribution, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets; and original equipment manufacturers.

