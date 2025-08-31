Smartleaf Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications Co $SHEN

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications Co (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, CEO Christopher E. French acquired 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $198,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,416.11. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecp Fiber Holdings Gp, Llc purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.09 per share, with a total value of $52,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,342,122 shares in the company, valued at $43,748,376.98. This trade represents a 0.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 725,044 shares of company stock valued at $10,018,622 in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $726.90 million, a PE ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.87. Shenandoah Telecommunications Co has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $16.89.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Shenandoah Telecommunications has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications Co will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

