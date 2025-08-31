Solventum Corporation $SOLV Stock Position Increased by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 193.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Solventum by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Solventum by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Solventum by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on SOLV. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Solventum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Friday, June 6th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Solventum in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of SOLV opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Solventum Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Solventum has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.