South Bow Corporation $SOBO Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,468 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in South Bow were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in South Bow by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,907,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,531,000 after purchasing an additional 157,355 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,762,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,447,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in South Bow by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,193,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,084 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in South Bow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,770,000.

South Bow Stock Performance

SOBO opened at $27.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.90. South Bow Corporation has a 1-year low of $21.12 and a 1-year high of $28.22.

South Bow Announces Dividend

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.2%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a research report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of South Bow in a report on Thursday, August 21st. CIBC upped their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South Bow presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

