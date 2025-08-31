SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 99,726 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 72,351 shares.The stock last traded at $45.58 and had previously closed at $45.59.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.5%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,291,000 after purchasing an additional 77,212 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 339,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,820,000 after buying an additional 9,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

