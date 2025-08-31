SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF $RWO Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 885.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000.

NYSEARCA RWO opened at $45.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

