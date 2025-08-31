SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF $MDYG Shares Bought by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 114.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

MDYG stock opened at $90.81 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.59 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.16.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

