SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 211.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 794.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $84.48 and a 1-year high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

