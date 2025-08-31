Spok Holdings, Inc. $SPOK Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Spok Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPOK – Free Report) by 106.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC owned 0.06% of Spok worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spok by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Spok by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 40,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Spok by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 309.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Spok by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 50.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Spok

In other Spok news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.69, for a total transaction of $442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 102,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,832.73. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael W. Wallace sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $193,103.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 40,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,394.03. This trade represents a 21.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.37% of the company’s stock.

Spok Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPOK opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. Spok Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a market capitalization of $373.91 million, a P/E ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Spok had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 12.12%.The company had revenue of $35.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.00 million. Spok has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spok Holdings, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spok Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Spok’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spok from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Spok Company Profile

Spok Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Spok, Inc, provides healthcare communication solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Asia, and the Middle East. The company's products and services enhance workflows for clinicians and support administrative compliance. It delivers clinical information to care teams when and where it matters to enhance patient outcomes; and provides GenA Pager, a one-way alphanumeric pager.

