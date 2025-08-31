Teladoc Health, Inc. $TDOC Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,332 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDOC. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carlos Nueno sold 3,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $27,151.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,044.70. This represents a 18.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernando M. Rodrigues sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $28,842.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,656 shares of company stock worth $128,189. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

NYSE:TDOC opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.76. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.21.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Teladoc Health has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at -1.350–1.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

