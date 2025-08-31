The Andersons, Inc. $ANDE Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Andersons were worth $26,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 426.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $201,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the first quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANDE. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Andersons from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Andersons in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.67.

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $40.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.29). Andersons had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.19%.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

