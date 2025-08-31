The Trade Desk $TTD Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3,876.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 91,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $995,000. Summit Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 282.7% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 116.1% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 64,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryce Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 302.9% during the first quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC now owns 16,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $54.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.18. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53. The firm has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

