Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Tokyo Electron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $71.12, but opened at $69.10. Tokyo Electron shares last traded at $69.10, with a volume of 2,660 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Tokyo Electron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tokyo Electron currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Tokyo Electron Trading Down 4.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42.

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Tokyo Electron had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 22.07%. Tokyo Electron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-6.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tokyo Electron Ltd. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokyo Electron Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and flat panel display (FPD) production equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company offers coaters/developers, etch systems, surface preparation systems, deposition systems, test systems, wafer bonders/debonders, wafer edge trimming, SiC epitaxial CVD systems, gas cluster ion beam system, and cleaning systems.

