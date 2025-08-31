TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX Stock Position Raised by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TransMedics Group

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $95,902.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,909. This trade represents a 4.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Shares of TMDX opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.07. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.00 and a 12 month high of $172.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.57 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.44. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $157.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. TransMedics Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

