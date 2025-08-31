TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Stake Boosted by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 633.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TNET. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 325,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,631 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,567,000. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $96.33.

TriNet Group Stock Up 1.9%

TriNet Group stock opened at $72.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $104.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.72.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.93 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 208.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. TriNet Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Insider Activity

In other TriNet Group news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $38,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,079.20. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony Shea Treadway sold 2,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $170,658.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,902.59. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,395 shares of company stock worth $560,612. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

