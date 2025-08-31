TripAdvisor, Inc. $TRIP Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of TripAdvisor by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,635,384 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $79,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,958 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 675,918 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $9,578,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in TripAdvisor by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 238,094 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 34,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on TripAdvisor from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $16.25 price objective on TripAdvisor in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.33.

TripAdvisor Stock Up 2.2%

TripAdvisor stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The travel company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.91 million. TripAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. TripAdvisor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

