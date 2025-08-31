TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG Shares Bought by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in TruBridge were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in TruBridge by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in TruBridge during the 1st quarter worth $370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

TruBridge Stock Performance

TruBridge stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $299.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.76 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.39.

TruBridge Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

