Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.48, but opened at $10.98. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 2,980,852 shares changing hands.

UEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $12.25 to $12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Uranium Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.91.

Uranium Energy Trading Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.88 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60.

In related news, Director David Kong sold 50,800 shares of Uranium Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $488,696.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 182,237 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,119.94. The trade was a 21.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UEC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $105,058,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 239.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,731,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,138 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 11,233.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 4,093,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,943 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,499,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,930,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,394 shares during the last quarter. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

