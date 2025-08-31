VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF $ANGL Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,211 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 48.9% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $29.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.76.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.1566 dividend. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

