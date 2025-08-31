VanEck Oil Services ETF $OIH Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,529,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 238.5% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,526,000. Finally, DSG Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock opened at $256.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.86. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 12 month low of $191.21 and a 12 month high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.99.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

