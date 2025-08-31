Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. $VRTS Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,921 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $201.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.80. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.18 and a 52 week high of $252.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.41.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The closed-end fund reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.08. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%.The firm had revenue of $210.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley set a $171.00 price target on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $188.25.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

