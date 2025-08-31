Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded by Wall Street Zen to Buy Rating

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WRBY. Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Warby Parker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

WRBY opened at $26.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. Warby Parker has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -373.72 and a beta of 2.09.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at $711,793.17. This represents a 63.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,000 shares of company stock worth $2,607,280 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRBY. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,199,000 after buying an additional 74,996 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

