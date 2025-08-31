Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 23,660 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR $CNTA

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,660 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15,209.5% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1,414.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. 82.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $694,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,444.71. The trade was a 19.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Iqbal J. Hussain sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 105,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,511.72. The trade was a 10.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,322 shares of company stock worth $2,472,814 over the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNTA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

