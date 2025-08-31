Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 55,563 Shares of JD.com, Inc. $JD

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 643.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,203 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,563 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in JD.com were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 23.7% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in JD.com by 3,451.8% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,989 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $31.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.21. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $47.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Benchmark dropped their price objective on JD.com from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Arete cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.31.

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

