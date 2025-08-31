Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Position in Shore Bancshares Inc $SHBI

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,096 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Shore Bancshares were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $3,716,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 594,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,044,000 after purchasing an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $1,644,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,340,000 after purchasing an additional 57,115 shares in the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shore Bancshares

In related news, Director Michael Brian Adams bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 44,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,680. The trade was a 28.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $17.19 on Friday. Shore Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $574.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 15.98%.The company had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares Inc will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 29.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Shore Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

