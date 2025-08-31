Wellington Management Group LLP Buys 10,083 Shares of The Campbell’s Company $CPB

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,083 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell’s by 923.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell’s during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Campbell’s Price Performance

Campbell’s stock opened at $31.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.08. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.950-2.950 EPS. Analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Campbell’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Campbell’s from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell’s currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.11.

Campbell’s Company Profile

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

