Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,255 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 106,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20,727.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 17,618 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $1,300,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 26,661 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of Simulations Plus to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Simulations Plus from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $37.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.01.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.19. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

