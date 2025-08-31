Wellington Management Group LLP Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. $AVXL

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,326 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $9.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 0.80. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $14.44.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

