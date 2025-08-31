Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLL. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COLL. Wall Street Zen raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 16,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $626,223.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 103,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,052.73. This represents a 13.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Gordon Freund sold 11,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total value of $400,603.24. Following the sale, the director owned 23,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,712.44. This trade represents a 33.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,614,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of COLL stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.23 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Collegium Pharmaceutical announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty pharmaceutical company to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

Featured Stories

