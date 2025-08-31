Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.74 Million Holdings in ICL Group Ltd. $ICL

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 488,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 147,272 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ICL Group during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 18,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 788.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 23,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 20,932 shares in the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ICL Group from $5.80 to $6.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ICL Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.57.

Shares of NYSE ICL opened at $6.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. ICL Group Ltd. has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $7.35.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. ICL Group had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.0426 dividend. This represents a yield of 290.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

