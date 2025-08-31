Wellington Management Group LLP Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in MiMedx Group, Inc $MDXG

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its position in MiMedx Group, Inc (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 376,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,299 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,837 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on MiMedx Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded MiMedx Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $7.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. MiMedx Group, Inc has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $98.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.79 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 8.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

