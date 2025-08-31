Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 551,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,102 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACRE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 505.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 264,641 shares in the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $995,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 267.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 263,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 191,799 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,566,000 after buying an additional 147,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth $661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACRE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.80 to $4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Ares Commercial Real Estate stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $7.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.7%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -176.47%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

