Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,021 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGP. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ultrapar Participacoes by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 435.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 397,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 67,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 109,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 31,880 shares during the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participacoes Stock Performance

Shares of UGP stock opened at $3.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.06. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.53 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Ultrapar Participacoes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 360.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Ultrapar Participacoes Profile

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

