Wellington Management Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,900 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 40.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 113,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $2,114,206.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 809,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,026,454.40. The trade was a 12.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 520,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $9,057,691.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,621,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,219,929. This trade represents a 24.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,306,967 shares of company stock valued at $39,664,516. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 8th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ARLO stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -248.76 and a beta of 1.85. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.33 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 1.38%.Arlo Technologies’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.180 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Arlo Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.