Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Nice $NICE

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 15,330 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Nice by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 691,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 85,286 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 3,584 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nice in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 1,518.4% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 24,446 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nice by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NICE has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $182.00 price target (up from $153.00) on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nice from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nice from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $141.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.75. Nice has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.65.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $726.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.18 million. Nice had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Nice’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Nice has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.330-12.530 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 3.120-3.220 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nice will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

