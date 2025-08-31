Wellington Management Group LLP Makes New Investment in Avery Dennison Corporation $AVY

Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.60.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY opened at $171.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Corporation has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $224.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.71.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Avery Dennison has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.240-2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corporation will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

